Warren County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted rape suspect

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a man who is charged with rape.

John Reynolds, 53, is a resident of Mason, but could possibly be in Union, Kentucky, according to the sheriff’s office.

Reynolds was charged with rape and gross sexual imposition through the Lebanon Municipal Court.

>> Man accused of making alarming statements against P&G in Cincinnati indicted

The sheriff’s office identified three victims, all under the age of 15, but believes additional victims could be identified.

Reynolds is driving a dark gray 2017 Ford F-150 with Ohio license plate JHW7637.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about where Renoylds could be to contact them at 513-695-1280 or email crimetips@wcsooh.org.