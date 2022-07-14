Warren County shooting: IDs released for officer critically hurt, suspect killed

Jul. 13—A Clearcreek Twp. police officer shot in the head Tuesday night after responding to a domestic violence call remains in critical but stable condition at Miami Valley Hospital.

Officer Eric Ney, a 14-year veteran, is responsive and breathing on his own; however, Ney has been sedated and is not able to communicate, Clearcreek Twp. Police Chief John Terrill said Wednesday.

Ney was flown Tuesday via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. Terrill said the officer was shot with one round to the head.

The Warren County Coroner's Office identified the suspect as 65-year-old Mark Evers.

A female sergeant shot and killed Evers but was not injured, Terrill said. Her name has not been released. However, the Clearcreek Twp. Police Department only lists one female sergeant on its online roster: Sgt. Nicole Cordero.

Chief Coroner's Investigator Mike DeBorde said Evers' body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office in Dayton, where an autopsy was expected to be performed Wednesday.

Officers responded Tuesday night to the 5000 block of state Route 48 on a report of a man ramming an ATV into his wife's vehicle, Terrill said.

Police had been to the home multiple times in the past and some of those complaints included information on a possible weapon, he said.

However, the chief declined to release any details on Wednesday morning.

Dozens of police units from Warren County also responded to the scene, including crews from Carlisle, Springboro and Franklin. State Route 48 was closed in both directions between Terrace Creek Drive and Lower Springboro Road due to the investigation.

This is the first officer-involved shooting that the force has had since it was founded in 1975, the chief said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking the lead on the investigation on the shooting of the officer as well as the shooting of Evers, Terrill said.

Police and the Warren County Prosecutor's Office have scheduled a joint news conference for 2 p.m. Thursday at the Clearcreek Twp. Government Center.