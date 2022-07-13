Warren County shooting: Officer identified, in stable, but critical condition; Coroner IDs suspect

Jul. 13—The identity of a Clearcreek Twp. police officer who was reportedly shot in the head Tuesday night after responding to a domestic violence call has been released.

Clearcreek Twp. police Lt. Wallace Stacy said Officer Eric Ney remains in critical but stable condition at Miami Valley Hospital.

Clearcreek Twp. Police Chief John Terrill said earlier today the 14-year veteran is responsive and is breathing on his own. However, Ney has been sedated and is not able to communicate. He also said medical personnel have performed CAT scans and other tests on the injured officer as part of his medical care.

Ney was flown Tuesday via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. Terrill said the officer was shot with one round to the head.

The female officer who shot and killed the suspect was not injured. Her name has not been released at this time.

The Warren County Coroner's Office identified the suspect as 65-year-old Mark Evers.

Chief Coroner's Investigator Mike DeBorde said Evers' body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office in Dayton, where an autopsy is expected to be performed today.

Tuesday night officers responded to the 5000 block of state Route 48 on a report of a husband ramming an ATV into his wife's vehicle, Terrill said.

Police had been to the home multiple times in the past and some of those complaints included information on a possible weapon, he said. However, the chief declined to release any details on Wednesday morning.

Dozens of police units from Warren County also responded to the scene, including crews from Carlisle, Springboro and Franklin. State Route 48 was closed in both directions between Terrace Creek Drive and Lower Springboro Road due to the investigation.

Terrill said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking the lead on the investigation on the shooting of the officer as well as the shooting of Evers. Police and the Warren County Prosecutor's Office have scheduled a joint news conference for 2 p.m. Thursday at the Clearcreek Twp. Government Center.

This is the first officer-involved shooting that the force has had since it was founded in 1975, the chief said. It's the second officer-involved shooting in less than a day in Warren County.

On Monday afternoon, Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies tried to arrest Thomas Cromwell, 27 about 3:30 p.m. at the Baymont Inn near the Interstate 71/Kings Mills Road/Ohio 741 exit in Mason. That evening about 6:30 p.m., the Warren County Tactical Unit responded to the hotel where the escaped inmate from a Hamilton County correctional facility barricaded himself in a hotel room with a female hostage. Cromwell was shot dead by police during their attempt to rescue her about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday — about 11 hours after police first arrived to apprehend Cromwell.

Including this week's shootings, there have been seven officer-involved shootings in Warren County since 2016. Of those shootings, four suspects were fatally wounded and four officers were wounded in the line of duty since 2016. There have been three officer-involved shootings so far in 2022; two in 2021; one in 2020; and one in 2016.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.