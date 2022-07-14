Warren County shooting: Suspect killed also shot himself, police say; officer's condition improves

Jul. 14—A Clearcreek Twp. police officer was critically wounded after he was shot in the head Tuesday night responding to a domestic violence call, and a the suspect died at his farm of multiple gunshot wounds.

Clearcreek Twp. Police Chief John Terrill and Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell are giving updates now during a joint press conference on the department's first officer-involved shooting since its founding in 1975.

Officer Eric Ney, a 14-year veteran, was shot across the face and was flown in critical condition to Miami Valley Hospital. Terrill said on Thursday that Ney was up and walking but that his wounds are severe.

The suspect was identified Wednesday as 65-year-old Mark Evers by the Warren County Coroner's Office. He was shot by Clearcreek Twp. police Sgt. Nicole Cordero, Terrill said.

However, Fornshell said that her shot was believed to be a graze wound to the suspect's head. Evers also shot himself and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which is handling the investigation, will need to determine whether his death was the result of a suicide or homicide.

Officers responded around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday to the 5000 block of state Route 48 on a report of a man ramming an ATV into his wife's vehicle. Police had been to the home multiple times in the past and some of those complaints included information on a possible weapon, Terrill said.

Evers' wife called police after she and her husband got into an argument about the way she wrapped a horse's legs, Terrill said.

When police arrived, they did see Evers on a Gator ramming his wife's vehicle, he said, before Evers drove off to a different part of his farm.

The BCI is taking the lead on the investigation on the shooting of the officer as well as the shooting of Evers, Terrill said.