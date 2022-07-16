Warren County shooting: Wife's 911 call starts calmly then, 'Don't touch me!'

Jul. 16—The woman who called Warren County dispatch Tuesday night sounded calm at first but became panicked waiting for police at the end of the driveway at her Clearcreek Twp. home in an incident that ended with her husband shooting an officer in the head and another officer shooting the caller's husband, who died at the scene.

The Dayton Daily News through public records requests on Friday obtained a copy of the 911 call and radio transmissions to first responders from the incident.

The wife of Mark Evers made the 911 call at 7:16 p.m. reporting a domestic violence incident that had been verbal. The 911 call, which lasted several minutes, informed the dispatcher that no alcohol or drugs were involved, but the wife said Evers used a Gator ATV to ram her vehicle multiple times at the residence in the 5900 block of Ohio 48.

When the dispatcher asked about possible weapons, the woman said there were, including a small gun on the kitchen table.

The woman was talking to the 911 dispatcher and said she was heading down the driveway to wait for officers. She said he took the Gator back up to toward the home at the horse farm. When asked what started the fight, the woman said he was mad because of the way she wrapped the legs of a horse.

"It's just stupid stuff," she said. "He's a mental case and he's always mad at me."

Evers came back down the driveway and could be heard harassing her as she spoke on the phone. She yelled, "Don't touch me!"

He then headed back to the house as she waited for police at the driveway gate. She kept asking the dispatcher how much longer would it be before officers arrived and asked them to hurry. The dispatcher offered to call an ambulance for the woman, but she declined the offer.

Evers reportedly drove his Gator in the adjacent fields near the home.

Police arrived at Evers' farm within several minutes of the 911 call. Clearcreek Twp. police Chief John Terrill said officers had been to the Evers farm in the past for neighborhood disturbances and that officers were aware he could be armed.

Terrill said the officers called Evers on his phone and eventually coaxed him to come back to where the officers were. When he came back, he told the officers to stay 10 feet away from him. Terrill said Evers allowed Sgt. Nicole Cordero to come to him to fill out a complaint form.

Terrill said Cordero asked Evers multiple times to turn off the Gator's engine. Evers then revved the engine and as he bailed out of the Gator, he pulled out a handgun and fired two shots at Officer Eric Ney. Cordero told Evers to put the gun away. She fired at Evers and ran to Ney, who was struck in the face.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Terrill played the cruiser cam video that captured the deadly altercation. Six shots could be heard on the cruiser camera. The dash cam had a clear view. Video showed Cordero and Ney talking to Evers on a Gator ATV near a barn at the horse farm.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said the autopsy performed Wednesday by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office indicated one of the multiple gunshot wounds inflicted on Evers, 65, was a contact wound that was flush against his head, indicating that Evers may have shot himself.

The autopsy also indicated another fatal wound was into Evers' torso. Fornshell said either shot would have been fatal to Evers, but said Cordero was not close enough to Evers to have fired the shot flush against his head.

"We won't know if ultimately his death certificate will have suicide, homicide or undetermined as the cause of death," Fornshell said. "It will depend on the sequence of shots to make that determination."

Terrill said one of Evers' shots struck Ney across the the face.

"This was very hectic and very quick, about 10 to 15 seconds," Terrill said.

He said Cordero is on paid administrative leave, which is policy in an officer-involved shooting.

Terrill said this was the first officer-involved shooting and first shooting of a township police officer since the department's founding in 1975.

The shooting of the Clearcreek Twp. officer has spurred many residents to bring food and other items to show their appreciation for those who protect their community.

Terrill said the community outpouring of support has been great, and he asked the community to pray for Ney's recovery. A GO Fund Me page has been set up to assist Ney's family while he is in the hospital.

Ney, a 14-year veteran, remains in stable but critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Terrill. Friday afternoon, he said Ney will need to go through some additional medical assessments after he leaves the intensive care unit.

"He has some tough times ahead and is talking some," Terrill said. "That's better than he was a couple of days ago."