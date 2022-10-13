Warren County woman accused of sending dog to attack child

Oct. 12—A Lebanon woman who lived in a duplex next to a family and allegedly sent her dog to attack a 6-year-old girl was recently indicted on second-degree felony charges of felonious assault and endangering children.

Cassie Marie Thierauf, 38, was in the backyard of the duplex when the child's mother began filming her and another person purportedly taking drugs, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

Fornshell said a verbal argument ensued, and the child's mother went inside to call the police.

He said the girl, her sister and another neighbor girl were playing in the front yard, at which point Thierauf allegedly opened her front door and told her pit bull boxer, "Go get them!" Forshell said the dog attacked the child.

The girl suffered a severe injury to her mouth and bites to various parts of her body and head, necessitating multiple surgeries.

Thierauf was arrested on Aug. 26 but was later bound over from Lebanon Municipal Court to a Warren County grand jury.

After a Warren County grand jury indicted her on Sept. 30, Thierauf arraigned in Warren County Common Pleas Court on Oct. 6 on the two felony charges. She is being held in the Warren County Jail under a $49,999 cash bond on the felonious assault charge.

A pre-trial conference in the case is scheduled for Oct. 24 in Warren County Common Pleas Court.