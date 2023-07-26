Warren County woman accused of seriously harming baby she was watching

Jul. 25—A Springboro woman has been indicted on charges of felonious assault and endangering children by a Warren County grand jury and is being held in custody as she awaits arraignment in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

Springboro police said Megan E. Carson, 31, was taken into custody Monday on the charges, both second-degree felonies.

On April 3, officers were dispatched to a residence on Redbud Drive in Springboro on a report of a 20-month-old child who sustained life-threatening injuries while at her babysitter's residence. The child was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Liberty Twp. campus by Clearcreek Fire and Rescue and subsequently transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital main campus in Cincinnati for treatment.

The child remained at the main campus for several weeks in the intensive care unit and sustained severe injuries, according to police.

Police immediately opened an investigation and worked closely with the Warren County Prosecutor's Office as the case progressed. The grand jury considered the case and indicted her on Friday. A warrant was issued Monday and she was taken to the Warren County Jail.

Carson is scheduled for arraignment on the second-degree felony charges at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 11 in Warren County Common Pleas Court.