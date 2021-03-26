Warren County woman who stabbed her husband 38 times found guilty of murder

Mar. 25—A Warren County woman was found guilty of murder and three other charges following a three-day trial in Warren County Common Pleas Court early Thursday afternoon.

Stormy Delehanty, 27, of Deerfield Twp., was found guilty of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and tampering with evidence. The jury went out about 11 a.m. and returned with a verdict just after 2 p.m.

Delehanty was found guilty of stabbing her husband Roman B. Roshchupkin, 34, on July 6 at their home in the Mallard Bay Apartments in Deerfield Twp., then fleeing to Las Vegas five days after his death.

During closing arguments, prosecutors said her husband was stabbed 38 times in the head, neck, back, chest, arms and legs. Prosecutors also said Delehanty had moved the body into a bedroom in the apartment and purchased cleaning supplies to clean up the mess.

Delehanty left her dead husband and her 16-year-old brother behind as she fled to Las Vegas, prosecutors said.

Judge Timothy Tepe revoked Delehanty's $500,000 bond and remanded her to the Warren County Jail pending sentencing, but did not set a sentencing date.

As the verdict's were read, Delehanty stood silently with her attorney, Joseph Auciello Jr.

Delehanty was arrested July 11, 2020 at the Boulder Station Casino in Las Vegas after a nationwide search. She was extradited back to Warren County to face the charges against her. Prosecutors said police found the weapons in her possession in Las Vegas.

At the time of her arrest in Las Vegas, Delehanty had been was placed on probation in April 2020 after spitting on deputies during her arrest in a 2019 drunk-driving incident, according to court records.

