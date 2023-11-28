Warren couple file to run against each other in special election for open House seat

It's not often that a Democratic and Republican candidate in Michigan openly say they're "rooting for each other" to win the same election. But a married couple in Warren says they decided to both run in a special election next spring for an open seat in the Michigan House because they believe either one of them would be a strong representative for the community.

Monday afternoon marked the deadline for candidates to declare in both the 13th and 25th House Districts, which are now vacant after former state Reps. Lori Stone, D-Warren, and Kevin Coleman, D-Westland, won mayoral elections in their respective cities. In the 13th, Suzanne Ostosh, a Democrat, and Curtiss Ostosh, a Republican, have both filed to run.

"We're not running against each other. We're running for each other," Curtiss Ostosh told the Free Press Monday. "We're running for the city because we want to put people first, so no matter which one of us wins, we'll be happy with that."

Suzanne and Curtiss Ostosh.

The Ostoshes, who have been married for nearly two years, run the food pantry at the Harvest Time Christian Fellowship Church in Warren, where Curtiss is the pastor. Suzanne Ostosh mentioned community investment, particularly for young children in Warren, as a major priority in her campaign.

"The kids are a huge issue in the south end," she said. "Kids have nowhere to play, they have nowhere to go, there's no activity centers, there's no (recreation) centers open to them.

"We need to get more activities and get the families united together, helping the kids grow and helping them to do better."

There's no guarantee that the Ostoshes will ever actually face each other — primary elections in both the 13th and 25th House Districts will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. The general elections will take place on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for a special election last Wednesday. Both districts appear to lean Democratic — Coleman and Stone both won their races comfortably in 2022.

The winners of the special election will serve a partial term, and the seats will once again be on the ballot in the November 2024 general election.

Until the seats are filled, the Michigan House of Representatives will have an even 54-54 split among Democrats and Republicans, although Democrats remain in power under the rules put in place at the start of the year. This means Democrats will still get to chair committees and decide what gets voted on, although they will need bipartisan support for any measure to pass.

More: Whitmer signs bills to change how teacher evaluations are done in Michigan

Here's who filed to run in the special elections, according to the Secretary of State's office:

13th House District

Democrats

LaMar D. Lemmons, of Detroit

Suzanne Ostosh, of Warren

Mai Xiong, of Warren

Republicans

Brandon Cumbee, of Warren

Curtiss Ostosh, of Warren

Ronald Singer, of Warren

25th House District

Democrats

Peter Herzberg, of Westland

Melandie Hines, of Westland

Shannon Rochon, of Wayne

Andrea Rutkowski, of Westland

Layla Taha, of Westland

Republicans

Josh Powell, of Westland

Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on X (Twitter) @arpanlobo.

Become a subscriber today.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Warren couple, in opposite parties, both file to run for open House seat