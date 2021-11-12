Warren declares local state of emergency, seeks more resources to combat gun violence

A day after three people were gunned down and a fourth person died under suspicious circumstances, Mayor Lovely Warren declared a state of emergency in the city of Rochester to combat gun violence.

Despite increased efforts with state and federal law enforcement officials, gun violence continues to plague the city. On Thursday alone, three people were killed as the city's homicide count rose to a record 71 deaths.

In a joint statement with City Council Vice President Willie Lightfoot, Warren issued the local state of emergency to "ensure additional resources are brought to bear with one clear goal: removing violent offenders from our neighborhoods."

The Rochester Police Department's mobile command unit is parked outside the RTS Transit Center on St. Paul Street in downtown Rochester Thursday after a man was shot and killed.

Outside of additional resources, it's not entirely clear what the order is seeking.

Warren said she has been consulting with the city law department to determine what emergency powers are available to her. She concluded this latest measure ensures "we are doing all we can to remove these violent criminals from our streets."

Additional state police personnel

According to the statement, Gov. Kathy Hochul has agreed to provide additional personnel from the New York State Police. The city will continue to work with federal officials, outlined in July's VIPER task force announcement, to pursue repeat offenders and determine if federal prosecution is possible. That type of prosecution ensures defendants remain jailed and allows local officials to somewhat circumvent recently enacted statewide bail reforms.

Warren pledged an increase in "mental health and violence disruption services," because "we must actively attack this crisis from all angles."

She also asked for residents to remain vigilant and call 911 if they witness or know something.

Here’s the order where Warren cites “unprecedented levels of gun violence” and says the city has “maximized use of local resources to address and reverse” the gun violence. #roc @DandC pic.twitter.com/epUj8otUvq — Will Cleveland (@WillCleveland13) November 12, 2021

In the order, Warren cited “unprecedented levels of gun violence” and said the city has “maximized use of local resources to address and reverse” the gun violence.

The mayor pledge a "holistic" response to the current crisis.

Through Nov. 8, there have been 360 people injured in 301 shootings in 2021, the order stated. Gun violence is up 95% this year, according to Warren.

Warren, along with Monroe County, issued a similar statement of emergency and a companion curfew in May 2020 after Black Lives Matter protests and unrest rocked the city following the murder of George Floyd. Warren said, in a statement, the curfew was due to "to the potential for widespread breach of the peace, disorderly conduct and rioting imperiling the public safety of individuals and real and personal property.".

A few months later, local activists and civil rights groups sued the city over the curfew, stating that it violated First Amendment rights.

Warren continued to renew the order every week as violence continued to plague the city.

Police are holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday at the Public Safety Building in downtown Rochester to address the recent spate of gun violence.

