Warren drafts document for Bloomberg to sign that would release employees from NDAs

WASHINGTON – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., read a document during her Thursday CNN town hall that she drew up for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to sign, saying it would release women who worked for his company from nondisclosure agreements.

"I used to teach contract law and I thought I would make this easy," Warren said. "All that Mayor Bloomberg has to do is download it. I’ll text it. Sign it, and then the women, or men, will be free to speak and tell their own stories."

Reports have revealed a history of allegations of sexual harassment, sexism, pregnancy discrimination, and a hostile work environment at Bloomberg’s company, Bloomberg LP.

NDAs are often signed in connection with settlements of claims and prohibit both parties from discussing certain information.

Warren starts out her CNN town hall w/ a prop, bringing out a contract she said she wrote up that would release women from NDA agreements signed w/ Bloomberg's company. She challenged Bloomberg to sign it. pic.twitter.com/3v7AD9bfFs — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) February 21, 2020

Bloomberg, so far, has stood firm that he intends to uphold the agreements, and during Wednesday's Democratic debate, joked the NDAs existed "probably because some women didn’t like some jokes I told."

ABC reported that numerous former employees have filed lawsuits against him or Bloomberg LP. The outlet also reported it had spoken to "several" women who feared telling their stories publicly.

Bloomberg has emphasized that the NDAs were "consensual" and that his company, had “no tolerance for the kind of behavior the Me Too movement has exposed.”

Warren tweeted out a copy of the document she read from during Thursday's town hall:

Mike Bloomberg can easily release the women who have accused him of sexual harassment—and who voluntarily want to speak about their experiences—from their non-disclosure agreements. Take a look at how simple and straightforward it would be: pic.twitter.com/XLncEnSXDF — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 21, 2020

