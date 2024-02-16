Warren fire department gets new drone technology
Firefighters with the city of Warren are training on 11 new drones. The department became the first in the county to deploy the new drone technology.
The two teens were detained after the shooting. One woman was killed and over 20 others were wounded.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
It may still be cold outside, but these deals from Tory Burch, Birkenstock, Ray-Ban and more are too good to miss out on.
Here's what you need to know, including the top teams and players to watch, as the season begins Friday.
The San Francisco Giants said goodbye this week to a uniform patch that advertised Cruise and its robotaxis — the latest fallout for the GM self-driving subsidiary and its controversial presence in the city. The marketing partnership, which was announced in August 2023, will continue, but with another GM brand. For the 2024 baseball season, SF Giants uniforms will show the Chevrolet logo with the "EV" in bolded orange.
Thirteen FDU players found themselves in a unique situation before their game against LIU.
Kelce said the evening reached a new level once he found the mask during the Super Bowl after parties.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
Check out these latest enchanting deals below from Ryobi, Makita, Milwaukee, and DeWalt as they continue to cast their spell on the tool aficionados
Everything you need to know about foodborne illnesses so you can stay safe and healthy.
Over the past few decades, extreme weather events have not only become more severe, but are also occurring more frequently. Neara is focused on enabling utility companies and energy providers to create models of their power networks and anything that might affect them, like wildfires or flooding. The Redfern, New South Wales, Australia-based startup recently launched AI and machine learning products that create large-scale models of networks and assess risks without having to perform manual surveys.
One person was killed and over 20 others were wounded on Wednesday.
It was records on records for Clark on Thursday in a win over Michigan.
Some of Wall Street’s biggest investors made new bets on technology giants in the fourth quarter, loading up on stakes in Amazon, Alphabet, Alibaba, and Nvidia.
Oracle Red Bull Racing has revealed its RB20 Formula 1 car for the 2024 season, to be driven by once again by champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
L'Jarius Sneed told the Chiefs he wants them to cut the check.
Spring training kicks off with pitchers and catchers reporting. Here's what fantasy managers need to monitor.
The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) is getting closer to becoming a law, which would make social platforms significantly more responsible for protecting children who use their products. With 62 senators backing the bill, KOSA seems poised to clear the Senate and progress to the House. KOSA creates a duty of care for social media platforms to limit addictive or harmful features that have demonstrably affected the mental health of children.
Sora, which means “sky” in Japanese, won’t be available to the general public any time soon. Instead, OpenAI is making it available to a small group of academics and researchers who will assess harm and its potential for misuse.