Warren, Gillibrand: Pass federal law to protect abortion rights from state legislatures

White House contenders Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand are calling on Congress to pass federal legislation that would pre-empt conservative state legislatures from passing laws that limit women's access to abortions.

The push by Warren, of Massachusetts, and Gillibrand, of New York, comes in the wake of strict anti-abortion laws recently approved by lawmakers in Alabama, Georgia and other states.

Warren, who outlined her proposal in a Medium post Friday, calls for Congress to pass federal legislation that corresponds with the Roe v. Wade ruling, the 1973 Supreme Court case that legalized the procedure.

By establishing the federal statute that spells out the right to an abortion, the Supremacy Clause in the U.S. Constitution would invalidate contradictory laws like the ones recently passed by conservative state legislatures, Warren said.

“Congress should pass new federal laws that protect access to reproductive care from right-wing ideologues in the states,” Warren said. “Federal laws that ensure real access to birth control and abortion care for all women. Federal laws that will stand no matter what the Supreme Court does.”

Gillibrand similarly pledged on Thursday that if she's elected president she'll move to “codify Roe v. Wade into law to make it clear beyond the shadow of a doubt that women in this country have a guaranteed right to abortion."

An activist made up in the likeness of the US president listens as Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) addresses an event at the Georgia State Capitol to speak out against the recently passed "heartbeat" bill on May 16, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. More

Such legislation seems like a longshot with a GOP-controlled Senate, but it could give Democrats a vehicle to drive home their belief, backed by national polling, that the majority of Americans don’t want to see Roe v. Wade overturned.

Seventy-one percent of American voters believe that Roe should not be overturned while 23% want it reversed, according to a Wall Street Journal/NBC poll conducted last year.

The debate over abortion rights is having a galvanizing effect on the candidates in the crowded Democratic field, who have offered broad condemnation of Alabama lawmakers this week after Gov. Kay Ivey signed a near-total abortion ban into law there.

The Alabama legislation, which will face court challenges, comes after six states –including Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky and Mississippi this year – banned abortion past the six-week mark of a pregnancy. Lawmakers in at least 16 other states are also considering bans.

Some staunch abortion rights opponents, such as the televangelist Pat Robertson, even said the new Alabama law – the strictest in the nation – goes too far.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) attends an event at the Georgia State Capitol to speak out against the recently passed "heartbeat" bill on May 16, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. - The bill, which bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected around six weeks, was signed on May 15 by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. Under the new measure, expected to come into effect in six months, performing an abortion is a crime that could land doctors in prison for up to 99 years. More