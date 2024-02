On the eve of the Grammy's, music producer Warren Huart stops by KTLA Weekend Morning News to talk about Produce Like A Pro, his music education YouTube channel that has grown to more than 700,000 subscribers. Warren talks about music education, the importance of DIY music at home and offered KTLA's Andy Riesmeyer some tips on his budding music career. This segment aired on the KTLA Weekend Morning News. Live, local news from L.A.'s Very Own, KTLA 5

View comments