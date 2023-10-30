Warren man charged with aiding Michael Burham in July escape from Warren County Prison

WARREN — Authorities accuse Michael Burham of escaping from the Warren County Prison over the summer by employing a rope made of more bedsheets than he would have received as an inmate at the facility.

Warren police have now charged a fellow inmate with supplying Burham with more material to aid in his escape.

George A. Flasher, 21, of Warren, was arraigned late Monday morning on third-degree felony counts of permitting or facilitating an escape and conspiracy to commit the permitting or facilitating of an escape. Flasher was returned to the Warren County Prison, where he had been housed at the time of Burham's escape on July 6, on a $250,000 bond.

Warren police accuse Flasher of providing Burham with two bed sheets and with information on how many sheets would be needed to make a roughly 40-foot descent from a roof of the prison before Burham broke out of the facility through the prison's exercise yard. The escape and search that ensued created national headlines.

Burham, who was wanted on charges of kidnapping a Warren County couple and for questioning in a Jamestown, New York, homicide, would elude apprehension for nine days before he was eventually caught in Conewango Township on July 15.

Burham is awaiting trial in the kidnapping and escape cases after he was held for court in both following his preliminary hearing in late August.

Plotting an escape that made national headlines

Investigators who filed the charges against Flasher on Monday wrote in his criminal complaint that three other prison inmates were in the exercise yard when Burham climbed onto a pull-up bar and climbed through a hole in yard's metal gated roof on July 6. Authorities said Burham then used bed sheets tied into a rope to climb down from the roof and out of the prison.

A Warren police detective who testified at Burham's preliminary hearing in August said police found more than eight bed sheets that were tied together, and noted that inmates at the prison were only given one bed sheet.

When police interviewed Flasher on July 12, three days before Burham was apprehended, he told the detective that Burham had asked for his assistance in obtaining more bed sheets. Flasher admitted that he calculated the length of rope Burham would need to repel down an outside wall of the prison, a distance he estimated at about 40 feet, and estimated Burham would need at least nine sheets but ideally 10 to 12 sheets for extra length and strength, the detective wrote in the affidavit of probable cause filed with Flasher's criminal complaint.

Flasher admitted to providing Burham with two bed sheets and to knowing where Burham kept the ripped sheets in the prison. Flasher also stated that every inmate knew about the deficiency in the roof of the yard where Burham escaped, the detective wrote in the affidavit.

Following Burham's escape, Warren County Commissioners asked the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections to evaluate the prison's operations, policies and procedures.

Flasher is tentatively scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Nov. 8. The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General is prosecuting the case, and is prosecuting the escape case against Burham.

