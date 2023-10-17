Warren man found dead in Southborough; had been missing for a month

SOUTHBOROUGH — The body of a Warren man who had been missing for more than a month was found off Valley Road.

Gary Lyons, 82, the subject of a Sept. 16 Silver Alert out of Warren, was deceased, according to a spokesman from the Worcester County District Attorney’s office. He was found outside his vehicle.

Lyons had last been seen in Monson, authorities said. His body was found shortly before noon Monday after police received a report of a suspicious motor vehicle.

Officials did not detail how he ended up in Southborough.

The Southborough police said state police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office are investigating.

