Warren man killed in crash in Trumbull County

Feb. 12—VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Warren Post is investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred Sunday morning in Trumbull County.

The crash happened at around 10:27 a.m. state Route 82 at the intersection of Sodom Hutchings Road, Vienna Township, Trumbull County.

Samuel Stefanik, 49, Greensburg, Pa., was traveling south on Sodom Hutchings Road when hsi vehicle collided with a car driven by John Dragan, 93, Warren, Ohio, who was traveling east on state Route 82.

Dragan was transported by Vienna Township EMS to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, where he died of his injuries shortly after his arrival.

Stefanik was taken by Vienna Township EMS to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing safety belts at the time of the crash. Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to have been a factor.

The Vienna Township Police and Fire Departments assisted at the scene.

Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com