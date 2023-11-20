Warren Miller’s 74th film, ALL TIME, tours Colorado Oct. 25-Jan. 12

TechCrunch

LucidLink, a startup offering a platform that enables teams to work on files without having to download or sync them, today announced that it raised $75 million in a Series C round led by Brighton Park Capital with participation from Headline, Adobe Ventures and Baseline Ventures. The tranche brings LucidLink's total raised to $90 million -- a respectable sum for a company founded around seven years ago. As for how it plans to spend the money, LucidLink will "accelerate" its product and engineering development, customer acquisition and vertical expansion efforts, CEO and co-founder Peter Thompson told TechCrunch in an email interview.