WASHINGTON — For much of the fourth Democratic debate, there were effectively two people on the stage: Elizabeth Warren and everyone else.

In recent weeks, the Massachusetts senator has increasingly come to be regarded as the front-runner in the battle for the presidential nomination.

Warren’s “status as frontrunner has been certified by the amount of incoming she is getting tonight,” tweeted David Axelrod, the political strategist behind Barack Obama’s successful 2008 presidential run.

That fire came courtesy of the 11 rivals who stood beside her on stage in Westerville, Ohio, and who sought to blunt her moment with varying degrees of success. During a conversation about technology companies, for example, Sen. Kamala Harris of California tried to get Warren to say whether she would have President Trump banned from Twitter.

Warren simply dismissed the question. “I don’t just want to push Donald Trump off Twitter. I want to push him out of the White House,” she said, then simply proceeded to talk over Harris.

The progressive senator’s new lead in polls remains tenuous at best, but most candidates understand perceptions matter more than crosstabs this early in a political contest. And the more Warren is perceived as a front runner, the more polls will reflect that she has indeed become one.

Her impressive fundraising numbers will only make it easier to argue that even though the Iowa caucuses are still months away, she is creeping ever closer to the prized realm of inevitability.





Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks in a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. (Photo: John Minchillo/AP) More





Tuesday night was largely about keeping Democratic voters from thinking there is anything inevitable about Warren’s campaign. Her rivals tried to portray her ideas as unrealistic and unworkable. Implicit in their attacks was the abiding notion that Warren’s policies are too far to the left to attract the moderate voters Democrats need to defeat Trump in next year’s presidential election.

Some of the attacks appeared to be ploys by low-polling candidates hoping for a David-slays-Goliath moment. One such moment came relatively early on, when Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota called Warren’s Medicare-for-all plan a “pipe dream.”

Warren answered, a little later, that it was high time for Democrats to “stand up” to various profiteers in the healthcare industry. “And if we don't have the guts to do that,” she concluded, “if all we can do is take their money, we should be ashamed of ourselves.”

That the fight ahead was both difficult and necessary was a common refrain for Warren, and a kind of blanket defense against criticisms of her Medicare-of-all and wealth tax proposals. On the latter proposal, she explained that it was necessary to tax investment and inherence, not merely income. “Look, I understand that this is hard,” Warren said, “but I think as Democrats we are going to succeed when we dream big and fight hard, not when we dream small and quit before we get started.”

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has tried to draw a contrast between himself and Warren on healthcare and other issues, decried her thirst for “infinite partisan combat,” which he suggested would not work in the Midwest.

With a dozen candidates on stage, it was hard for any one person to stand out. But eighty minutes into the debate, Warren had managed to do just that, with 22 minutes of speaking time. If that seems slight, consider that Joe Biden, the former vice president, was in second place with 16 minutes.

Biden had until recently been leading in the polls. But his misstatements, as well as questions about his son Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine, have sapped the strength he had when he entered the campaign some months ago.

Ineffectual for much of the debate, Biden went after Warren’s universal healthcare package, calling it “vague.” But the attack was itself vague, and culminated with Biden and Warren sparring over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which Warren created despite some reluctance from the Obama administration.