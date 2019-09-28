Trump Spends $8 Million on Ads Assailing Biden: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee announced Friday that they are spending a combined $10 million on ads attacking Joe Biden over Ukraine and the House Democrats for beginning an impeachment inquiry of the president.

Trump’s campaign will spend $8 million on a 30-second ad that includes a recording of Biden recalling how, when he was vice president, the U.S. threatened to withhold aid from Ukraine unless the country fired its prosecutor. The ad says Democrats are trying to steal the next election by considering impeachment over Trump’s request to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden and his son.

The ad will run on national cable and digital platforms from Sunday through next Sunday.

The Republican National Committee is making a separate $2 million ad buy aimed at House Democrats who campaigned as moderates willing to work with Trump on issues like infrastructure but now support investigating his actions. The ad, which doesn’t mention impeachment, will run in 25 to 50 House districts, the RNC said.

Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, said in a statement that Trump, “in a panic about holding onto power is launching an unprecedented general election attack ad campaign before the first Democratic primary has been held.”

“Donald Trump is terrified of Joe Biden,” she added, “because the vice president would beat him like a drum.”

Warren Asks SEC to Toughen Ratings Regulations (4:12 p.m.)

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren called on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to toughen regulations on rating companies, warning that federal agencies aren’t doing enough to protect investors and American families from being misled about the risks associated with financial products such as loan securitizations.

In a letter dated Thursday and released on Friday, Warren called on SEC Chairman Jay Clayton to “do your job” and take action against the “perverse incentives” of rating companies like S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Corp., that continue to “rubber stamp risky products” with little oversight and few regulations.

The Massachusetts senator has been one of the most ardent advocates of financial regulation in Congress. She criticized the SEC for not implementing reforms that were put in place in 2008 -- when inflated ratings contributed to the financial crisis -- and pressed for details about the steps the SEC has taken to address the issue in the last decade.

Warren said she’s especially concerned about the lack of response by federal agencies to the increase of collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs, securities backed by a pool of debt. That market has more than doubled in size since 2008 to around $700 billion. The lack of protections for lenders and investors create a significant risk for the U.S. economy, Warren said.

Warren said the issuer-pays model, where bond-issuers hire ratings companies, creates a conflict of interest by giving incentives to ratings companies to assign higher credit ratings on riskier assets in order to compete for clients with rivals. She called on the SEC to recommend a new pricing model. -- Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou

Gabbard Says She Supports Impeachment Inquiry (2:44 p.m.)

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard says she now supports the impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump after reviewing the transcript of his call with the president of Ukraine.

The Hawaii congresswoman initially opposed pursuing impeachment because she believed it would further divide the country, but in a statement Friday she said not moving forward would “set a very dangerous precedent.”

“If we allow the president to abuse his or her power, then our society will rot from top to bottom,” she said. “We will turn into a banana republic, where people in positions of power -- from the president all the way down to the traffic cop -- will feel it’s okay to abuse their power with no consequences.”

The statement was in response to the release Thursday by the White House of an unidentified whistle-blower’s complaint that said Trump had pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate Joe Biden in connection with his son Hunter’s business dealings with a Ukrainian energy company. The document’s disclosure came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that her chamber would begin an impeachment inquiry of Trump.