Warren police find house full of bombs, ammo and guns after explosion

Warren police said they found multiple bombs, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and weapons inside a house that was tore apart by an explosion this weekend.

A 38-year-old man was critically injured in the explosion and remained hospitalized Sunday, Police Commissioner William Dwyer said. The man lost both of his arms in the explosion and was in a coma, Dwyer said.

Police and firefighters were called to the house at 20754 Gentner St. at 3:10 p.m. Saturday. The explosion started in the garage and fire spread throughout the house, Dwyer said.

The police commissioner said investigators believe the victim was working on a explosive device when it exploded. The man is under investigation for manufacturing illegal weapons inside of his home.

“The State Police was called out and they removed several small explosive devices and I can only suspect that he has been working on some sort of explosive device and it blew up,“ Dwyer said Sunday.

Dwyer said the man was already under investigation by the Warren Police special team unit.

No one else was in the house at the time. Dwyer said the man has an extensive criminal history.

More: Michigan man with body armor, ammunition, BB gun arrested at US Capitol

More: Federal, local officials step up anti-gun violence efforts in Detroit's high-crime areas

Dwyer said it was very fortunate that none of the surrounding homes were affected by the explosion, especially with so many explosives inside the house.

“There were no other injuries to any of the neighbors and no other damages any other homes or anything in that neighborhood,” Dwyer said.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Warren police find bombs, ammo and guns after house explosion