Warren police officer charged with punching, assaulting suspect inside city jail

A Warren police officer faces two misdemeanor charges after authorities said he punched a man under arrest in the city jail's fingerprinting area, slammed his head against the floor and pushed him into a cell.

The incident was all caught on video.

Matthew James Rodriguez, 48, who has been with the department for more than 14 years, was arraigned Monday on assault and battery and willfully neglecting duty, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said during a news conference.

Rodriguez was released on a $5,000 personal bond after arraignment in Warren's 37th District Court. Dwyer said Rodriguez is on unpaid leave and has an employment hearing with Dwyer later this week, possibly Friday. Rodriguez's next court date is to be set.

A Warren police officer is being charged with misdemeanors after assaulting an arrested suspect in the city jail booking area on June 13, 2023.

Suspect was being booked on carjacking charges

"This is not what we do. This is not who we are," Dwyer said before showing video of the assault June 13 from the city jail, adding that police officers are to protect the rights of the public, including those accused of committing a crime.

Dwyer said the 19-year-old Detroit man was being booked on suspected felony carjacking charges. He said the man did not request medical attention after the incident, but police sent him to the hospital to be evaluated.

Two officers reported the incident, which happened in less than one minute, to a supervisor about 7:15 a.m. Police proactively launched an internal investigation and placed the officer on leave less than two hours of the supervisor being informed.

It 'took courage' for officers to report their peer, Lucido says

Dwyer said no complaints have been lodged in the matter, including from the man who was assaulted.

"What these officers did is by no means easy," Dwyer said of the officers who reported the incident. "It was the right thing to do. This case does show the system and our policies do work."

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said police officers "have a duty to report, and they have a duty to intervene."

"This is exactly what the public expects," Lucido said, adding it "took courage" for the two officers to report what happened.

Dwyer said the man was arrested just before 5 a.m. June 13, and the booking officer took custody of him a little over an hour later.

In video released Monday, the officer — identified as Rodriguez — is seated at a desk with a computer. The man in custody stands nearby, not handcuffed. Rodriguez gets up and walks over to the man. It appears words are exchanged, but there is no audio.

Rodriguez strikes the man with his right hand, pushes him against a wall and takes him to the floor.

Within seconds, two other officers are seen entering the room. Rodriguez punches the man and slams his head against the floor, per the video footage.

Rodriguez picks up the man, apparently by his hair, holds him and eventually walks him to a cell, pushing him inside. The video shows the man falling onto the floor, and Rodriguez shutting the cell door and walking away.

Dwyer said the footage is "sad and upsetting to every member of this department" and is not what the officers stand for when they put on a uniform.

He said Rodriguez was not wearing a body camera, which is a policy violation. The other two officers were wearing body cameras, he said. Dwyer said one of the other officers reported saying "that's enough, that's enough" and tried to deescalate the situation.

Dwyer said these types of incidents are "incredibly rare" and "taken very seriously by myself and my administration Let me be clear that excessive use of force by Warren police officers is not and will not be tolerated."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Warren police officer charged with punching suspect in city jail