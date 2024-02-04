Warren resident finds fledging fame for bird videos on TikTok

(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — You might call him the Bird Man of Warren, because Tom Myers loves birdwatching and attracting visitors to his “Bird of the Week” TikTok videos.

Myers, who lives in Warren, teaches third and fourth grades at Skyline Elementary School, part of the Portland Public Schools system. When not immersed in schoolbooks and class instruction, Myers loves to head out on his kayak in search of area birds, perhaps that rare bird he can brag about.

But of note to those outside the greater Portland area, and certainly those within, is his popular TikTok series, available under Teacher Tom, @birdoftheweek.

“I make these ‘Bird of the Week’ videos every Sunday that I post onto the TikTok account,” Myers said. “I show them to my class on Monday mornings.”

Myers has been creating his “Bird of the Week” videos for over three years. He said he tends to post birds who frequent Oregon, Washington and California.

His videos are not only a hit among students at Skyline; They’re attracting a much larger audience.

