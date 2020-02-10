Warren says she's best positioned to beat Trump

Elizabeth Warren is tweaking her standard campaign speech, saying that she’s in the best position to win what some see as an “unwinnable” election for any Democrat against President Trump. Warren finished third in last week’s Iowa caucuses, a contest too close to call between Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind. She has also refused to say that New Hampshire’s primary on Tuesday is a must win, even though she’s a senator from neighboring Massachusetts.