Warren sent for mental exam in child pornography case

Clayton Warren, 32, of Sturgis, arrested on April 22 on charges of criminal sexual conduct and producing and putting online child pornography, was ordered to be sent to the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry to evaluate his competency to stand trial and criminal responsibility.

Appointed public defender Laurie Hines requested the evaluation in a motion. St. Joseph County Judge Jeff Middleton signed the order on April 29 to await space in a center.

The case developed at the Michigan State Police computer crimes unit in Coldwater after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip regarding Warren's online presence.

According to court records, the unit found Warren was active between November 2021 and the day before his arrest. Warren engaged in various sexual acts at least five times with a 10-year-old girl between those dates. All of these charges are life felonies.

One charge of second-degree CSC, a 15-year offense, was charged based on video evidence.

Assistant prosecutor Deborah Davis charged Warren as a sexually delinquent person, which can carry a penalty from one day to life in prison.

During this period, Warren also allegedly produced sexually abusive videos of child pornography. There are nine videos of the abuse found by the investigators. One is considered aggravated, a 25-year felony. The other eight, child sexually abusive activity, are 20-year felonies.

Warren also faces a 20-year felony for using a computer to commit a felony. Part of the 18 count information was a two-year high court misdemeanor for aggravated indecent exposure.

Warren has lived at his Shimmel Road address in Sherman Township since 2019. He had moved there from Marcellus.

He was also charged as a third habitual offender because of 2010 convictions in Cass County for resisting police and assault with a dangerous weapon.

His bond was set at $80,000 at the time of his arrest.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regularly work with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to track down those who distribute or share child pornography and locate and protect children used and exploited in the videos.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Warren sent for mental exam in child pornography case