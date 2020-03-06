Warren slams 'bullying' Sanders supporters as she exits race, says candidates are responsible for followers' actions

As she exited the presidential race, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., took a swipe at the "bullying" and "online nastiness" of supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and said presidential candidates were responsible for the actions of their supporters who do "dangerous, threatening things to other candidates."

"It's not just about me. There's a real problem with this online bullying and sort of online nastiness," Warren said in a Thursday evening interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow when asked about Sanders supporters' online attacks on Warren. Maddow referenced Sanders supporters calling Warren a "snake" and a "traitor," and attempting to recruit a primary challenger against her.

Warren cited Sanders supporters' attacks on "women of color, immigrant women" who led a union in Nevada, saying, "They actually published the phone numbers and home addresses of two women...and really put them in fear."

Sanders told Maddow Wednesday evening he was "aghast and disgusted" by his supporters' actions, but told the MSNBC host, "by the way, Rachel, if you don't think that doesn't come into our campaign, talk to Sen. Nina Turner," referring to his campaign co-chair.

Warren, though, thought Sanders' explanation was not enough, saying, "We are responsible for the people who claim to be our supporters and do really dangerous, threatening things to other candidates."

Asked if the online rhetoric was a "particular problem with Sanders supporters," Warren replied, "it is."

Warren said she had talked about it with Sanders, but the discussion was "short." Sanders, in an interview with Maddow, described a discussion with Warren on Wednesday as "cordial."

She explained she thought what "underlies" democracy "is a fundamental human decency and respect for each other," and urged other candidates not to follow the "politics of division" waged by President Donald Trump.

"To the extent I have any power to control that, I do what I can and I call on others to do the same, and I think we have to have some accountability around that," Warren continued.

Warren said it was time to think "creatively" about how to handle the vitriolic rhetoric from supporters online.

After a disappointing finish on Super Tuesday, including a third-place result in her home state of Massachusetts, Warren suspended her presidential campaign on Thursday,

In a press conference following her announcement, Warren told reporters she had been told before entering the race that two lanes existed – a progressive lane held by Sanders and a moderate lane held by former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I thought that wasn’t right, but evidently I was wrong," she said.

Both Biden and Sanders have talked with Warren as she exited the race, but when Warren was asked about an endorsement in the race, or what she would tell her followers to do, she said she wanted to "take a deep breath and spend a little time on that" before making a decision.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elizabeth Warren condemns 'bullying' Bernie Sanders supporters