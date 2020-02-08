Warren Slides as Sanders Maintains Lead in New Hampshire Poll

(Bloomberg) -- Elizabeth Warren has slipped to single digits in a New Hampshire poll, just days before the state’s Tuesday’s primary.

In a survey for CNN by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, Warren, the senator from neighboring Massachusetts, had 9% support of likely Democratic primary voters, putting her in fourth place.

In previous polls over the last year, she had been as high as 19% in New Hampshire.

The poll showed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in the lead with 28%, followed by former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 21% and former Vice President Joe Biden at 11%.

The survey of 365 likely Democratic primary voters conducted Feb. 4 through 7 has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.1 percentage points.

