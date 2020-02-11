Warren supporters believe Bloomberg's rise could help her bounce back

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has struggled to keep up the enthusiasm that reverberated throughout her Democratic presidential primary campaign just months ago, but her most loyal supporters don't think her current trajectory is irreversible.

Some even think she has a secret weapon, The New York Times reports, and he goes by the name of Michael Bloomberg. The billionaire and former New York City mayor hasn't focused his own campaign on early voting states like Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, or South Carolina, and is instead gearing up for Super Tuesday. He's been rising in the polls, though, so it seems like that strategy is working at a least a little, as far as anyone can tell.

That's just fine for Warren allies, who, the Times reports, reportedly think that as Bloomberg's role in the primary becomes more prominent, he'll serve as a "useful foil" for Warren, giving her a chance to once again amplify her fight against big money by singling out the wealthy former mayor.

Overall, the race still feels too cluttered to predict. "I don't know where she can win," said Adrienne Elrod, a Democratic strategist and former aide to Hillary Clinton. "But if she continues to amass delegates in Super Tuesday states, she can continue to stay in this race." Read more at The New York Times.

