Warren teen cleared in 2021 death of 54-year-old man. Here's what happened.

PROVIDENCE – A teenager has been cleared in the death of a 54-year-old man in Warren in 2021.

A grand jury on Tuesday declined to indict Kenzie Nicolson, 18, in the Aug. 26, 2021, death of Richard Raymond, according to Nicolson’s lawyer, John E. MacDonald.

Warren police charged Nicolson last year with second-degree murder in the death of Raymond. He was initially charged as a juvenile, because he was 16 at the time of the altercation, but the case was waived into Superior Court.

The grand jury returned no true bill in the case, meaning the charge has now been dismissed.

“Kenzie and his family are extremely grateful that the Grand Jury thoughtfully considered all evidence before making the determination not to charge him,” MacDonald said Thursday. “Kenzie took the actions necessary to defend his father and looks forward to putting this extremely traumatic event behind him.”

What happened to Richard Raymond?

The police responded to a violent incident on Market Street in Warren on Aug. 26, 2021, and found Raymond with severe injuries to his head that appeared to have been caused by a baseball bat. A knife was also found at the scene.

Raymond died of the injuries two weeks later at Rhode Island Hospital.

According to MacDonald, Raymond previously worked for James Nicolson, Kenzie’s father.

On August 26, 2021, the elder Nicolson was walking his dog outside his home on Market Street in Warren when Raymond approached him angrily. The men began arguing about Raymond’s past employment at which time Raymond pulled out a knife and threatened Nicolson.

Kenzie Nicolson rushed down the stairs of his home upon hearing the confrontation and saw Raymond about to stab his father. It’s then that Kenzie swung a baseball bat once in a move to protect his father and hit Raymond in the head, MacDonald said.

