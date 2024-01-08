Warren traffic stop yields two loaded handguns: prosecutor

WARREN – Two people, including a juvenile, are facing weapons charges following a motor vehicle stop by township police on Hillcrest Road near Interstate 78.

Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said a Warren police officer stopped the car at about 3:30 p.m. Jan. 4.

During the stop, the officer discovered the car, driven by Tristine Fleetwood, 19, of Seaford, Delaware, had a stolen license plate, the prosecutor said.

Further investigation found that the passengers, Javon Singletary, 18, of Phillipsburg, and a 17-year-old juvenile, also from Philipsburg, were each in possession in a loaded handgun, the prosecutor said.

One of the weapons was a ghost gun, an untraceable firearm that can be bought online and assembled at home, McDonald said.

The teen was also found to be in possession of a high-capacity magazine, the prosecutor said.

Singletary was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The teen was charged with a juvenile delinquency complaint for unlawful possession of a handgun and unlawful possession of a high-capacity magazine. He was lodged at the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center pending a Family Court first appearance.

Fleetwood was charged with receiving stolen property, a disorderly persons offense, and was released on her own recognizance

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Warren Township Police Department at 908-753-1000 or via the STOPit app. or through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Warren NJ traffic stop yields two loaded handguns: prosecutor