Warren translates Bloomberg's non-answer on harassment: 'What he said was "Well, I'm nice to some women"'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has no time for Michael Bloomberg's excuses.

During his Wednesday night Democratic debate debut, the former New York City mayor and billionaire businessman was repeatedly confronted for his dismal track record when it comes to the treatment of women. Warren kicked off that confrontation early in the night, and didn't let up when Bloomberg failed to explain the nondisclosure agreements he still maintains with women who've worked for him in the past.

"I hope you heard what his defense was. 'I've been nice to some women.'" Warren fired back after Bloomberg's non-answer, to a pronounced eyeroll from Bloomberg. She then called on Bloomberg to release women from their NDAS. Bloomberg wouldn't say just how many NDAs there were, and then said those women "accuse me of doing anything; maybe they didn't like the joke I told." Warren used that flippant response to dig in further.









Sen. Warren presses Bloomberg to address his history of treatment of women, and Bloomberg discusses non-disclosure agreements. Warren presses Bloomberg to say number of women. Bloomberg declines to release the women from agreements. pic.twitter.com/YoPGnQI0vJ — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 20, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden backed up Warren's point, though he's been accused of some inappropriate contact with women himself.

