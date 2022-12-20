In Warren v. DeSantis, Tampa’s appointed prosecutor says how she got here, where she’s going

As a federal judge weighs whether it was unjust for Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, one of the many pieces of evidence to be considered is the testimony of the person DeSantis chose to replace Warren.

Susan S. Lopez, a longtime Hillsborough prosecutor who the governor picked to be a county judge seven months before appointing her as state attorney, didn’t take the witness stand in the Warren vs. DeSantis trial. But as proceedings in a Tallahassee courtroom wrapped up earlier this month, a transcript of her 3 1/2-hour deposition made its way into the court file.

In it, Lopez offered the most detailed public account to date of the discussions that occurred before she took the top job. She also sparred with one of Warren’s lawyers as she illuminated things like her approach to prosecution and her interpretation of the law.

And she dropped some news: She plans to run for state attorney in 2024.

A call and a road trip

Lopez said she got the call Aug. 1 while she was in court. It came from Ryan Newman, the governor’s general counsel. She’d met him last December when she was appointed to be a judge.

She returned his call that afternoon, she said. He explained the governor planned to suspend Warren and wanted her to replace him. He mentioned an anti-abortion statement Warren had signed and the state attorney’s policies that discouraged prosecutions of some low-level crimes.

“After that, things got a little blurry because I was very shocked,” Lopez said in the deposition. “I said that I would consider it and that I needed some time.”

She went back to court, she said, and didn’t tell anyone about the call.

Later that day, she was at veterinary appointment with her new dog, a rescue she’d gotten a day earlier and which she’d soon name Rhonda Santis. While there, she got another call. It was from James Uthmeier, the governor’s chief of staff. He told her they were eager for her response and said she could discuss it with her family.

She returned home, took a walk along Bayshore Boulevard, and talked with her mother. She decided she needed to speak with the governor’s people face-to-face. After court the next morning, she drove four hours to Tallahassee.

She went to Newman’s office, where she met with him, and later Uthmeier and Larry Keefe, the governor’s public safety czar.

She said they showed her copies of a letter Warren had put his name on — a statement from the progressive organization Fair and Just Prosecution, and signed by other elected prosecutors around the nation — pledging to refrain from prosecuting abortions.

They also showed her a copy of Warren’s policy of “presumption of non-prosecution” for certain low-level misdemeanor offenses.

“It was my understanding the governor was suspending Mr. Warren for his failure to follow the law,” she said. “In the greater scheme of things, though, my concern was ‘am I going to accept this appointment?’”

She described the decision as “very scary,” but also spoke of a “call to serve” the community.

She had dinner with Keefe that night at a restaurant near the Double Tree Hotel in Tallahassee. But she didn’t make a decision until after talking with her mother by phone.

She said she only spoke with the governor himself briefly the morning of Aug. 4, just before she appeared with him at a news conference where he announced Warren’s suspension. She was sworn in to office the same day.

‘Tough on crime’

One topic Lopez said she discussed with the governor’s staff was what she said was Warren’s office having a reputation for not being “tough on crime.” She said she felt that cases weren’t being prosecuted as harshly during Warren’s tenure but she was unable to cite examples.

She said she hadn’t seen the presumption of non-prosecution policy until the governor’s people showed it to her. She acknowledged that it states the presumption “can be overcome” if there are “significant public safety concerns” or other circumstances.

Warren’s attorney, Jean-Jacques Cabou, asked Lopez if, during her time as a prosecutor in Warren’s office, she was ever directed by anyone to be “less tough on crime.” She said she was not.

She later talked about Warren’s policy that discouraged prosecutions in cases arising from police stops of bicyclists, a practice that has been linked locally with racial disparities. Lopez claimed that as a prosecutor, she saw attorneys charge non-Black defendants in such cases, but that Black defendants were not charged.

She was asked to point out where in Warren’s written policy it says defendants should be charged based on race. She acknowledged the policy doesn’t say that, but she said it was what she saw in practice.

Why didn’t she bring it to anyone’s attention? Other people were responsible for charging decisions, she said. She also said some judges didn’t like cases involving bicycle stops of African Americans.

Cabou asked: Isn’t that an exercise of prosecutorial discretion?

“Yes,” Lopez said.

She later mentioned the crime of trespassing. She spoke of a perception that “our downtown is becoming quite a disaster” with people “sleeping everywhere” and “using the restroom everywhere.” But they haven’t been arrested, she said, because there has been an understanding that they won’t be prosecuted for trespassing.

“It’s a prosecutor’s job to focus on all crimes,” Lopez said. She said she evaluates every case on a “case-by-case” basis, but anything that is a violation of state law “can and will” be prosecuted.

Cabou asked if she would prosecute a case that alleged a violation of laws against adultery.

“I would have to review it,” she said. In the interest of justice, such a case “may not be filed,” she said, but she wouldn’t want to make a “blanket decision.”

Later, Cabou asked if she would prosecute a case that alleged a violation of state laws prohibiting interracial marriage. (Such a law existed in Florida until the late 1960s). Lopez said she wouldn’t make a presumption, adding that she didn’t know if the law was still on the books.

Cabou pressed her: If the sheriff told her there had been complaints about interracial marriage and he was going to start arresting people for it, what would she say?

“I’m not going to tell him how to do his job and he’s not going to tell me how to do mine,” Lopez said.

“You don’t presume that that’s insane?” Cabou asked. “Ma’m, come on. You’re not going to prosecute someone for interracial marriage. Just say that.”

“But presuming something is insane, I mean, you know, you’re using some far-out examples,” Lopez said. “I understand why you’re doing it. Presuming something is insane. Yes, I think that’s insane.”

A run for office, or a return to the bench

Lopez was asked if the governor’s staff discussed what would happen with her if Warren ends up getting reinstated. She said she expressed a desire to be reappointed as a judge.

Had they told her she was likely to retake the bench?

“No sir,” she said. “Because we didn’t really discuss Mr. Warren getting his job back.”

She later confirmed that she plans to run for the office she now holds “when my term is up.”

“I have not filed paperwork, but I don’t think it is a secret,” she said. She added that people in the courthouse have voiced support.

Cabou asked: If roles were reversed, and Warren was appointed to a job Lopez was elected to do, and then Warren decided to run for the office, would that be unfair?

“I don’t know what … fairness necessarily has to do with anything,” Lopez said. “I probably wouldn’t like it.”

She was asked if the situation caused her discomfort. She said it did not.

“I’m doing the job that I was appointed to do and I’m serving the community,” she said.

Wasn’t Warren serving the community?

“Yes, sir,” she said. “To the best of my knowledge, yes, sir.”