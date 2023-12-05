Warren Wilson professor competes on 'Jeopardy!' for 2nd time; How did she do?

A Warren Wilson College professor appeared on “Jeopardy!” for a second time Nov. 30.

Alisa Hove, professor of botany and chair of the biology department, first competed on the game show in 2021 during the Professors Tournament. She ended that tournament in second place, where she won $25,000.

This time around, Hove competed in the Wildcard Champions Tournament. She said she wasn’t expecting to get to play the game again and was surprised to get the phone call to come back.

“I was really shocked and just completely gobsmacked,” Hove said. “I was thinking that going on ‘Jeopardy!’ once and winning on ‘Jeopardy!’ once was pretty much a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Alisa Hove, a Warren Wilson College professor, stands alongside "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings during her recent appearance on the game show.

Before her first appearance, Hove said she took the Anytime Test for fun because she noticed she would get a lot of clues correct when playing at home. From there, she got the chance to take another test on Zoom and play mock games with other potential players. She was then selected to be in the Professors Tournament.

Hove said her first round on “Jeopardy!” was filmed in the middle of the pandemic and safety precautions were in place to keep everyone safe and there was no studio audience. This time, Hove and her fellow competitors were able to film in front of a live studio audience and her family was able to join her. Hove said she did not find the live audience to change the dynamic of the game at all and tried to focus on the game itself.

“I think we were all just so focused on trying to play and do our very best,” Hove said. “I kind of tuned out everything except for my immediate surroundings.”

Hove filmed her "Jeopardy!" taping in Culver City, California. Her most recent appearance on the show was hosted by Ken Jennings, the show's highest-winning player-turned host. Jennings won 74 consecutive games for a total of more than $2.5 million.

Hove said there is not really one way to prepare to compete on “Jeopardy!” but that she did her best to study.

“I’m a big reader and I’m really curious,” Hove said. “When I go places, I try to ask people lots of questions, so I think that helps a little bit … I love playing word games like Wordle and Connections.”

Hove said she also started going to pub trivia in the area as a “fun way to engage with trivia in a pretty low-stress environment.”

Beating the buzzer, memorable clue

Hove said she anticipated a big challenge in the game would be staying on top of the buzzer to be able to answer the clues.

“I think buzzer reaction time is a really important determinant of how well people do in the game,” Hove said. “I tried to prepare for that, but at the same time I was still a little bit surprised by how fast everybody was.”

Her most memorable clue during the game was about Minnie Pearl. She said she used to watch Pearl’s show “Hee Haw” with her grandparents when she was young and knew her face, but was unable to come up with her name despite buzzing in. Hove said she “totally remembers” who Minnie Pearl is now.

According to box scores posted on the “Jeopardy!” website, Hove answered 91% of her clues correctly. She ended in second place with a score of $2,800, beating out competitor Ciara Donegan who ended Final Jeopardy with a score of $0. Hove was defeated by Tyler Vandenberg who ended the game with a score of $31,600.

For Hove, she said one of her favorite aspects of appearing on “Jeopardy!” is interacting with the crew behind the scenes. She said the crew goes “out of their way” to make each episode the best it can possibly be.

“They have a really great relationship with one another,” Hove said. “They really care about making it an experience that the audience at home can enjoy and that the contestants feel really taken care of.”

Hove said that while this is her second chance on “Jeopardy!” she would play again given the opportunity, but would also like to see fresh faces.

“I would definitely play again,” Hove said. “It was a lot of fun, but at the same time, I think there’s all kinds of new people out there who should have their chance to go on ‘Jeopardy!’ I’ve had my chance and I’m really glad that I had my chance.”

