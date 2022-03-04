Warren Winter Festival, Bonfire, Fireworks: 2022 Guide

WARREN, NJ — After COVID-19 caused a cancelation last year and a delay this year, the Annual Winter Festival, Bonfire and Fireworks is back on Saturday night.

The 13th Annual festival will be held on March 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Municipal Baseball Fields at 46 Mountain Blvd. in Warren and is open for all ages.



Time:

The lighting of the bonfire at 4:20 p.m. and fireworks at 7 p.m.



Activities:

Horse and carriage rides, petting zoo, carnival rides, ice carver. Carnival games provided by the Recognized Sport Groups, hot chocolate and more.

Food Vendors:

Let’s Have a Ball

Latin Bites

Big John’s Gourmet Burgers

Dilly Dilly Donuts

Thank our Sponsors!

Cherie Berger Team Compass RE

The Learning Experience

Apple Montessori Schools

Mass Mutual NJ-NYC

Pratt Performance Systems

Ray Manner Plumbing & Heating

Somerset County Business Partnership

Warren Township Lions Club

Warren Township P.B.A. #235

In case of inclement weather or for questions contact the Recreation Office by phone at 908-753-8000 x 271 or by email at recreation@warrennj.org.

Have a news tip? Email alexis.tarrazi@patch.com.

Get Patch breaking news alerts sent right to your phone with our new app. Download here. Don't miss local and statewide announcements. Sign up for Patch alerts and daily newsletters.

This article originally appeared on the Warren Patch