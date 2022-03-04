Warren Winter Festival, Bonfire, Fireworks: 2022 Guide
WARREN, NJ — After COVID-19 caused a cancelation last year and a delay this year, the Annual Winter Festival, Bonfire and Fireworks is back on Saturday night.
The 13th Annual festival will be held on March 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Municipal Baseball Fields at 46 Mountain Blvd. in Warren and is open for all ages.
Time:
The lighting of the bonfire at 4:20 p.m. and fireworks at 7 p.m.
Activities:
Horse and carriage rides, petting zoo, carnival rides, ice carver. Carnival games provided by the Recognized Sport Groups, hot chocolate and more.
Food Vendors:
Let’s Have a Ball
Latin Bites
Big John’s Gourmet Burgers
Dilly Dilly Donuts
Thank our Sponsors!
Cherie Berger Team Compass RE
The Learning Experience
Apple Montessori Schools
Mass Mutual NJ-NYC
Pratt Performance Systems
Ray Manner Plumbing & Heating
Somerset County Business Partnership
Warren Township Lions Club
Warren Township P.B.A. #235
In case of inclement weather or for questions contact the Recreation Office by phone at 908-753-8000 x 271 or by email at recreation@warrennj.org.
