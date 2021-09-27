Warrenton crimes show a gap in system for treating agitated suspects

Sep. 27—On Sept. 8, Steven Michael Wolf allegedly threatened a Warrenton family, at one point stepping into their house when a mother and her daughters were inside.

When Warrenton police detained Wolf, 44, he was in an agitated state and a worker at Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare's crisis team determined he was on something. A doctor at Columbia Memorial Hospital's emergency department did not think Wolf belonged at the hospital and cleared him to be booked at Clatsop County Jail.

The jail nurse also examined him at the jail's sally port when he arrived and worried that the facility was not set up to care for Wolf. Warrenton police took him again to the hospital, where Wolf was again cleared for the jail. Once more, the jail said it did not feel comfortable lodging him, given his state.

Unable to house him themselves, Warrenton police cited Wolf in lieu of an arrest and released him that day. He still appeared to be under the influence, Warrenton Police Chief Matt Workman said, but had calmed a bit by then.

On Sept. 9, Wolf entered another Warrenton home and allegedly attempted to rape the woman who lives there. Her screams awoke her husband, who began loading a shotgun, and Wolf took off. On Sept. 12, he was arrested at the house of his mother, who has a restraining order against him.

Wolf is now in jail and faces nine charges covering three incidents: the two home invasions and the restraining order violation.

His case speaks to law enforcement's limitations when it comes to handling subjects whose conditions, often drug-induced, require an extra level of care. Wolf fell into a gap in the system, where a hospital did not believe he qualified to be a patient, but the jail was not prepared to provide the care he would have required.

"We are not a hospital," Sheriff Matt Phillips said. "Our jail isn't an urgent care. It's not an emergency department."

'Hell no, you don't'

Story continues

There have been instances where the sheriff's office has monitored subjects with medical issues. When prisoners have had strokes, for example, officers have accompanied them to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital, for example.

But in situations like Wolf's, "where you're concerned about a high level of drugs in someone's system, and wondering if they're going to survive the high ... do you just say, 'You know what? Yeah, we'll let him come in and die in the jail?' Hell no, you don't," Phillips said.

Once someone is under the jail's supervision, the jail is responsible for the outcome.

In April 2020, 34-year-old Alexander Jimenez died in custody. He, too, had been medically cleared for the jail, but went unconscious during a struggle with officers. An investigation concluded that officers did not use excessive force and that the cause of Jimenez's death was the toxic effects of methamphetamine. Two other inmates have died at the jail in the recent past — a suicide in spring 2020 and a natural death last winter.

"Just terrible events," Phillips said, "and so we're being very cautious."

What Wolf needed, and what the county doesn't have, is a secure detox facility, he said.

Police routinely encounter people in the throes of mental illness and drug addiction. In some cases, jail is not where they belong, Workman said. In Wolf's case, he "should have been in jail that first day," he said.

Although Phillips believes everyone did what they felt was right, he said better communication among the agencies involved, and a more deliberative process for what Workman believes was a somewhat unique case, could have stopped Wolf's spree after the first incident.

The sheriff said he told Workman afterward, "'If we get any of these again, just let me know. Everyone slow down. Let's figure out if there's something we can do.'"

Workman said, "We are all vowed that this situation will not happen again."

As law enforcement tried to figure out what to do with Wolf, Phillips said he had begun to work with the hospital and jail staff on what could be done to bring him into custody. "We would have been uncomfortable but willing to accept Mr. Wolf in that situation," Phillips said.

It was during that process that the sheriff reached out to Workman and found out Wolf had been freed. Warrenton police then searched the area where Wolf lived. "We could not find him," Workman said.

'The worst call'

When Wolf was released, Tajah Eide, the mother whom Wolf had threatened along with her daughters earlier that day, got a phone call. It was from the Warrenton officer who had shown up at her house and had been in contact with her through the event.

She called it "the worst call."

Eide remembers the disbelief in the officer's voice when he explained the situation to her. And she remembers what went through her mind.

"I was like, 'Oh, my God — so what am I supposed to do? Just stay up here all night long, hoping and praying he doesn't come back until he does something else stupid and can get arrested?'"