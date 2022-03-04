Warrenton man sentenced to prison for sex abuse and burglary

Mar. 4—A Warrenton man who in a drug-addled state broke into two homes and sexually abused a woman last summer has been sentenced to more than six years in prison.

Steven Michael Wolf, 44, pleaded no contest in Circuit Court to first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree burglary.

A sentencing hearing began on Feb. 24 and was finished on Thursday to address an error in the time he would serve under the plea agreement.

On Sept. 8, Wolf showed up in the yard of Tajah Eide. He was speaking gibberish and threatened to kidnap Eide's young daughter. At one point, he forced his way into the home and backed down when Eide confronted him.

Warrenton police later intercepted Wolf, and a Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare worker saw that he was high on something. Neither Columbia Memorial Hospital, where medical staff didn't think Wolf belonged as a patient, nor the Clatsop County Jail, where staff wasn't set up to accommodate his condition, accepted him.

Wolf was cited in lieu of an arrest and released, while the county sheriff's office was figuring out how they could hold him in custody.

Early the next morning, a woman awoke to discover Wolf in her home. She opened the door to let him out. He put her against it and began to sexually assault her. The woman elbowed away from him, shouting for help. Her husband in the other room grabbed a shotgun. Wolf fled.

Three days later, Wolf was found in the home of his mother, who had a restraining order against him.

Wolf said he has no memory of these events.

His case highlighted the limitations of local law enforcement when arrestees do not qualify for hospital care but still require special medical attention. Sheriff Matt Phillips has argued that, for people like Wolf, Clatsop County needs a secure detox facility.

Wolf had originally pleaded not guilty. His attorney, Lane Borg, said the switch to a no-contest plea is not an attempt by Wolf to deny responsibility or challenge the facts, but because "he has no recollection of this."

Story continues

Dawn Buzzard, the chief deputy district attorney, pointed out that Wolf has a history of violent behavior, including multiple assaults often involving drugs and alcohol. "He's been a real danger," she said.

Borg said, "It is unfortunate that there was a potential for an intervention between the first burglary and the second burglary that, I believe, in large part, did not happen because of a bureaucratic dispute between the jail and the hospital, and that he was let go with methamphetamine on him, and then ... this next case happens."

Normally, Wolf's sex crime would have earned him 75 months, but the settlement negotiation led to an agreement on 70 months.

Judge Henry Kantor found that Wolf's diminished mental capacity and other circumstances made the shorter sentence appropriate. Wolf's sentence for the burglary is 66 months, 60 of which will be served concurrent with the sex abuse charge.

Wolf will receive credit for time served. He must register as a sex offender and receive sex offender treatment, as well as treatment for substance abuse.

Buzzard read statements from the victims of Wolf's home invasions. Both women described overpowering anxiety, of fixating on whether their doors are locked, of living in fear.

"My 4-year-old daughter who was with me that day is so scared to be away from me or her father for fear someone will take her," Eide wrote. "She is constantly by our side, everywhere."

Wolf apologized to the women and said he was embarrassed by the situation. "I didn't know what I was doing," he said.

"Cases involving violent conduct that follows use of drugs, unfortunately, are not unusual," Kantor said. "And the law does say, at some point, you make the decision to use drugs, you take the consequences for what follows."