Warrenton man wanted in Seaside gun incident taken into custody

Sep. 6—Jeremy Lee Morinville, the Warrenton man wanted for his involvement in a gun incident in Seaside last week, was taken into custody in South Dakota.

The 24-year-old was detained on Monday evening in Sioux Falls by the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office.

Morinville has been lodged in the Minnehaha County Jail and charged as a fugitive from justice, Seaside said in a statement.

On Aug. 28, Morinville was allegedly involved in an incident with a man who drove himself from his home to Providence Seaside Hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim was later taken to a Portland-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the city said.

Police have been seeking Morinville, who was recently released from prison.

Morinville and the victim knew each other, police said.

The Seaside Police Department is still investigating the case, the city said.