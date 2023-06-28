Warrenton Police officer resigns after simple battery arrest in Columbia County

A Warrenton Police officer was arrested Tuesday in Columbia County following an altercation with an Evans woman.

Officer Michael Reddekopp, 32, of Evans, is charged with simple battery - family violence. He resigned in lieu of termination Wednesday morning, according to the Warrenton Police Department.

Columbia County deputies responded to an Evans home for a domestic violence call, according to an incident report. The victim said Reddekopp grabbed her arm and pinned her on a bed.

The victim told deputies she was putting information into Reddekopp's phone when she found texts from another woman, according to the report. After confronting him, Reddekopp asked for his phone back.

When she refused, Reddekopp grabbed her arm, pinned her against a bed and forced the phone out of her hand, according to the report. She told deputies he got in his Warrenton Police patrol vehicle and left the home.

Another deputy met with Reddekopp and he "openly stated" that he grabbed the victim's arm and pinned it down before taking his phone away, according to the report. Reddekopp later told other deputies he grabbed the victim's arm, but did not pin her down.

Reddekopp was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Detention Center.

