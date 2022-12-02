Warrenton shooting leaves victim in surgery, two in custody

Dec. 1—WARRENTON — Police have made two arrests and as of early this week were still looking for a third person in connection with a shooting that happened at about 8:40 p.m. on Monday in downtown Warrenton.

The incident happened near the intersection of East Franklin and South Bragg streets, and left its victim in need of surgery that took place early Tuesday morning, Warrenton police said in a news release.

Those arrested included a juvenile and Jaimelvin De'Xavion Hunt, 20. Police said the "third suspect" fled on foot wearing a "black bubble jacket with a hood." They described the man being about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing "125 pounds."

Photos accompanying the news release depicted a man getting out of a car in the vicinity of the former Roxie's Sports Bar & Lounge on South Hall Street, about a block away from where police said the shooting occurred.

The Police Department news release did not specify what charge Hunt is facing, and Police Chief Goble Lane could not be reached for comment.

N.C. Department of Correction records indicate that Hunt is currently on 30 months' probation following a Sept. 19 conviction on a felony charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.

Those two charges date from separate incidents in July and March of this year, respectively, and were "consolidated for judgment" by the courts.

Warrenton police ask that anyone with information about Monday's shooting call them at 252-257-3123.

Contact Ray Gronberg at rgronberg@hendersondispatch.com or by phone at 252-436-2850.