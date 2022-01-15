Warrenvile man charged with armed robbery, failure to stop for blue light

Jan. 14—A Warrenville man was arrested Thursday in connection to an armed robbery .

Timothy Wayne Osborne, 54, is charged with armed robbery and failure to stop for blue lights — first offense.

On Aug. 14, 2020, Aiken County officers responded to Barrett Street in Warrenville in reference to a robbery.

The victim told police the suspect wanted to enter her home and when she said no, he "produced a pistol and demanded any currency she had on her," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The victim gave him the money she had and then he fled on foot, according to police.

In a separate incident on Feb. 19, 2021, Aiken County officers initiated a traffic stop when the suspect failed to comply.

After a brief chase, the suspect was detained and stolen property was located in his vehicle, according to a separate incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, Osborne was arrested and transported to the Aiken County detention center for booking.