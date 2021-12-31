Warrenville man charged with assaulting Aiken County deputy

Dec. 30—A Warrenville man was arrested Monday, Dec. 27, in connection to the assault of an Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputy.

Mark Anthony Mills, 63, is charged with assaulting, beating, or wounding a police officer while resisting arrest and first-degree domestic violence.

On Monday, Aiken County deputies responded to Brier Patch Lane in reference to a domestic violence incident.

The victim told police the suspect assaulted her and tried to strangle her, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

While trying to detain the suspect, the suspect punched an officer in the head and attempted to shove a second officer into a table, according to the report.

Once the suspect was placed the police car, he also kicked an officer, according to police.