Warrenville man charged with assaulting Aiken County deputy

Feb. 21—A Warrenville man was arrested Friday following a police foot chase and the assault of an Aiken County deputy.

Brian Perry Sharp, 35, is charged with assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest and trespassing.

Around noon Thursday, Aiken County deputies responded to Saddle Horse Road in reference to a trespassing incident.

The suspect entered the property following a disagreement from the complainant, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they attempted to get the suspect's information and perform a protective pat down. The suspect pulled away, jumped off the porch and began running through toward the woods, according to the report.

Deputies chased the suspect on foot into the woods.

As a deputy attempted to detain the suspect, he began hitting him in the head numerous times "causing a slight bump on his head" and attempted to bite his ear, "causing a small laceration on the left side of his face," according to the report.

The deputy struck the suspect with his taser, but he got away.

Supervisors mobilized the tracking team and a perimeter was set up, according to police. Twenty-four deputies responded to the scene.

The deputy was checked out for his injuries, according to the report.