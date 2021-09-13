Warrenville man charged with attempted murder after stabbing

Sep. 13—An Aiken County man was arrested Saturday in connection to an attempted murder in Warrenville.

Joe Thomas Wigley, 32, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to a disturbance at a residence on Augusta Road.

The victim stated the suspect "swung a knife at him, cutting both his shirt and his skin on his stomach," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Police located two knives in the driveway of the residence.

Officers "observed blood on the knife" and "located a pistol on the couch, covered in blood," according to the report.

Wigley was placed under arrest and transported to the Aiken County detention center.