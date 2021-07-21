Warrenville man charged with attempted murder

Jul. 21—A fourth suspect was arrested Monday in connection to a June 19 stabbing in Warrenville.

Paul Arnold Smith Jr., 31, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police received a 911 call on June 19 regarding an assault on Legion Road in Warrenville.

When the officer arrived, the victim stated that "10 subjects jumped him and he was stabbed several times during the assault," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The officer "observed visible stab wounds to the victim's side" and applied bandages until EMS arrived, according to the report.

Christopher Wayne Perkins of Graniteville, Francis Benjamin Lyon Jr. of Warrenville, and Blake Carlisle Arthur of Warrenville, were previously arrested in connection to the June 19 incident.

All three men are also charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Capt. Eric Abdullah from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is still ongoing.