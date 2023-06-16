Warrenville man charged after deadly Old Friar Road shooting

Jun. 16—A Warrenville man who called 911 following a deadly shooting Thursday is now facing two charges.

Aiken County Sheriff's deputies have obtained warrants for and arrested Jeremiah David McFalls, age unavailable, of Warrenville, for possessing a stolen gun and unlawfully carrying a gun.

Possessing a stolen gun is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Unlawfully carrying a gun is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in prison.

McFalls called 911 Thursday afternoon and reported that a man had been shot at a residence on Old Friar Road according to a sheriff's department news release.

Old Friar Road is located north of Interstate 20 in Aiken County. The road connects the Edgefield Highway (SC Route 19) and Springfield Church Road.

When deputies arrived, they found Lloyd Widener III, 23, of Trenton, lying on the ground, unresponsive with multiple gun shot wounds. Widener was pronounced dead at the scene by responders from the Aiken County Coroner's Office.

Witnesses told deputies that Widener was involved in an altercation with his girlfriend that later involved McFalls, according to the news release.

McFalls allegedly told deputies he was involved and was detained. He was arrested on unrelated — Aiken County Detention Center records indicate he was booked on contempt of family court charges — before deputies obtained warrants for and arrested him on the gun charges.

Donna Williamson, associate chief Aiken County magistrate, set McFalls' bond at $2,000 cash or surety according to the Aiken County Public Index. He remains in the Aiken County Detention Center as of 12:20 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The sheriff's office news release added the investigation is ongoing.