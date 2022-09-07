Warrenville man charged with kidnapping and assault of real estate agent

Sep. 7—A Warrenville man is facing kidnapping and assault charges related to a Sept. 1 incident.

Brailan Dashun Glover, 24, of Warrenville, was arrested and charged Sept. 4 with kidnapping and second-degree assault, according to jail records.

On Sept. 1, police responded to the 8000 block of Kiwi Court where the victim, a female real estate agent, told police she was showing the residence and was about to leave the location when the suspect asked her to come into his room and help him with the window, according to a report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

While the victim was trying to fix the window when she felt the suspect behind her, the report said.

The victim told police the suspect had his hands on either side of her and prevented her from moving, the report said.

The victim told police that the suspect's pants were down and he was rubbing against her, the report said.

The victim said she pushed the suspect off and ran out of the residence, according to the report.

The victim told police that the suspect left the scene in a vehicle, the report said.

Glover was arrested and booked at the Aiken County detention center and has since made bail.