Warrenville man charged with peeping Tom

May 10—A Warrenville man was arrested May 7 in connection to a peeping Tom incident in February.

Christopher Wilson Scott, 42, is charged with peeping Tom and trespassing.

On Feb. 10, deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to Augusta Road after receiving reports of a trespassing incident.

The victim told police he had video footage of the suspect "coming into his yard, walking around the residence and peeping in the windows" at 12:04 a.m., according to an incident report obtained from the sheriff's office.

Deputies said the footage shows the suspect walking around the home, going window to window looking inside, and then dropping a bag on the front porch, according to the report.

Scott was arrested May 7 and taken to the Aiken County detention center for booking.