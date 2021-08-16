Warrenville man charged with removal of human remains, criminal conspiracy

Aug. 16—A Warrenville man was arrested Friday in connection to the death of a North Augusta man in February.

Jeremiah William Head, 40, is charged with destruction, desecration or removal of human remains, criminal conspiracy, grand larceny and financial identity fraud or identity fraud.

On Feb. 20, Tommy Levare Hoover, 68, was reported as a missing person, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Hoover went to see a friend and got into an argument, according to the incident report.

Hoover's bank accounts were emptied, prompting the missing person report.

Five days later, on Feb. 25, Hoover's body was found under a tarp on Katie Lane in Trenton.

According to arrest warrants, the suspect "desecrated the human remains of (Hoover) by placing his body in the trunk (of) his vehicle and dumping him in a wooded rural area covered by a tarp."

The suspect also stole the victim's vehicle "after removing the victim's deceased body from within the vehicle," according to warrants.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.