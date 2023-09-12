Warrenville man faces criminal solicitation of a minor charges

Sep. 12—An Aiken County man is facing charges he tried to solicit a minor.

Johnathan Mackie Bryant, 27, of Warrenville was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with four counts of criminal solicitation of a minor and three counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age 18, according to a media release from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.

If convicted, each count carries a possible prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Lexington County Sheriff's Department investigators participating in the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Bryant.

Investigators said Bryant solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and sent sexually explicit images to a person he believed to be a minor, the release said.

The attorney general's office will prosecute the case.