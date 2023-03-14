Warrenville man facing sexual exploitation charges involving a minor

Mar. 14—A Warrenville man is facing sexual exploitation charges involving a minor related to a cybertip.

Kenneth D. Williams, 47, of Warrenville, was arrested and charged March 8 with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to jail records.

Police received a cybertip Nov. 10, 2022, from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office in reference to child sexual abuse material, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Arrests warrants said Smith possessed material that contained a visual representation of a minor engaging in an inappropriate activity or explicit nudity.

Police discovered five videos of underage victims engaging in inappropriate activities with Smith and nudity on an electronic device, the warrants said.

The incidents took place at a residence in Warrenville, the warrants said.

Smith is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center with a $25,000 bond.